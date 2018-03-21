Massa thinks Mercedes could win again

Felipe Massa suspects Mercedes will dominate in 2018.

After Barcelona testing, while many believe Mercedes has its nose in front, the conventional wisdom is that Red Bull and Ferrari could make it a close fight.

Massa told Corriere della Sera: "That would be nice. But I fear it will not happen.

"Many things are said in the pre-season and then the races are different. And for now Mercedes has not shown anything.

"So when you're Mercedes and you win so much, you cannot fail to be the favourite. You can also see from Hamilton and Bottas' faces that they are more than satisfied.

"A driver is not able to hide that well," the newly retired Brazilian driver smiled.

Massa therefore thinks that while Ferrari has improved in the last few years, the Italian team is "still missing something" in order to be the favourite.

