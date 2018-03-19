MARCH 19, 2018
Brawn admits F1 cars must lose weight
Ross Brawn has acknowledged that formula one cars must lose weight.
While laptimes are currently impressive, F1 figures including Robert Kubica and Paddy Lowe have said the way the cars have become heavier over the last decade is not positive.
F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn admits: "The weight of the cars will be reduced.
"The heavier the car, the more it wears out the tyres and consumes the fuel," he told Auto Motor und Sport.
"Given the hybrid technology, it's unrealistic to return to 500kg, but where we are at the moment - 733kg - is too much," Brawn admitted. "It's not that different to sports cars."
(GMM)
