MARCH 7, 2018
Hamilton helped broker Mercedes sponsor deal
Lewis Hamilton helped bring a new sponsor to Mercedes.
Bild newspaper reports that the quadruple world champion, a fashion aficionado, was involved in connecting New York label Tommy Hilfiger with his F1 team.
"Lewis made contact last summer," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed.
"It's a brand he likes. We then managed to put the partnership together."
The multi-year Tommy Hilfiger news could make it even more likely that Hamilton will stay at Mercedes for the foreseeable future.
When asked about a 2019 deal for Hamilton, Wolff told Sky Italia: "We are working on a few missing details, as we want to do it well.
"It also depends on how many years we want to extend it for, but I hope to close the contract before Australia."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
RENAULT TEAMS MAY USE FOUR ENGINE APPROACH
FORCE INDIA NO LONGER BEST IN MIDFIELD SAYS PEREZ
LIBERTY DOESN'T UNDERSTAND F1 TECHNOLOGY SAYS MARCHIONNE
TORO ROSSO GIVING HONDA MORE FREEDOM
VERSTAPPEN NOT COMMENTING ON WOLFF'S PREDICTION
HAMILTON HELPED BROKER MERCEDES SPONSOR DEAL
EXHAUST-BLOWING RENAULT BETTER EVERYWHERE SAYS HULKENBERG
GRID GIRL CONTROVERSY NONSENSE SAYS TODT