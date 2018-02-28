Force India racing ban over now

Tensions have thawed in the Force India garage.

Last year, the thorny relationship between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon spilled over following some clashes, and the team banned wheel-to-wheel racing between the pair.

But sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer is quoted by France's L'Equipe as saying that ban is now over.

"We will start the season as we finished the last," he said. "As with every team, we've been through a period of conflict but it's a thing of the past."

Frenchman Ocon confirmed: "We had a difficult time, but our relations and the atmosphere is fine now.

"I want to beat him of course," he added. "I have more experience now and it should be a close fight, but that's what I want.

"We have the right to fight against each other, but the policy is the same: no contact. That's normal. We do not want to lose points that way."

(GMM)