Briatore sentenced to jail for tax fraud

An Italian court has imposed an 18 month prison sentence on former Renault boss Flavio Briatore.

Two years ago, the flamboyant Italian was convicted over a case surrounding tax evasion relating to his luxury yacht Force Blue.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that with the prosecution pushing for a 4 year jail sentence, an appeals court in Genoa has instead imposed a one year and 6 month punishment for tax crimes.

Briatore and four others had been found guilty of using the yacht only recreationally, therefore dodging EUR 3.6 million in value-added tax by issuing fake invoices.

Force Blue was also confiscated.

Briatore's lawyer said: "We take note of the judge's decision and will appeal to the supreme court. We are convinced of Mr Briatore's innocence."

