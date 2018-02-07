Magnussen could race Daytona in 2019

Kevin Magnussen looks set to be the next driver to expand his horizons beyond the F1 paddock.

According to BT newspaper, the Dane came very close to joining Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll this year at Daytona.

"We were quite far advanced with the plans but in the end we just ran out of time," said Gary Nelson, of the Action Express team.

"There were many loose ends: we have our partners, Haas has theirs and Kevin has his. It had to all fit together and it was simply not possible this year.

"We don't yet know ours or Kevin's plans for 2019, but we really want to have him in our car," Nelson admitted.

