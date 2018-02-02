FEBRUARY 2, 2018

Wolff tips Hamilton to sign new contract

It is only "a matter of time" before Lewis Hamilton signs a new Mercedes contract.

That is the claim of his boss Toto Wolff, even though reports of a new deal have been around for months and Hamilton regularly flirts with the idea of retirement.

The 33-year-old driver is under contract until the end of this year, but he recently reacted to a social media scandal by conspicuously deleting all of his Twitter and Instagram content.

"Lewis has become such an important pillar within the team that it's a no-brainer that we continue with each other," Wolff said this week.

"The discussions are ongoing in a very positive mindset and it's just a matter of time when we seal it and put a signature to the document."

Quadruple title winner Hamilton won the 2017 world championship and Mercedes is tipped to be strong again this year.

"We've had a good winter, I would say," said Wolff. "No real drama, but there is always stress within the organisation at this time of the year."

(GMM)

Follow grandprixdotcom on Twitter

Print News Story

Copyright 1988-2016, Inside F1, Inc.