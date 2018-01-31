JANUARY 31, 2018
French GP would welcome 2018 race time shift
Paul Ricard has suggested it would welcome a proposal to tweak the start time of its French grand prix this year.
We reported this week that, to avoid a clash with a world cup football match involving England, the French GP could be postponed until 4.10pm in late June.
"The idea is very interesting," said Paul Ricard chief Stephane Clair.
"It would provide guests with the time to have lunch and get through traffic for their arrival at the circuit."
