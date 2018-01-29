JANUARY 29, 2018
Alonso wants Indy 500-style orange McLaren
Fernando Alonso has admitted he would like McLaren to adopt an all orange colour scheme in F1 this year.
Last year, the Spaniard drove the British team's orange and black livery, but then contested the fabled Indy 500 with an all 'papaya' McLaren entry.
"I'm happy with any colour, but orange is part of the DNA of McLaren," Alonso is quoted by Speed Week.
"So it would be nice if we saw an orange car like my Indycar," he admitted.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: JANUARY 29, 2018ACTION EXPRESS-CADILLAC WINS DAYTONA 24 HOURS
F1 AT RISK OF POLITICAL TURMOIL
ALONSO LIKELY TO RETURN TO DAYTONA
2018 WILLIAMS MORE AGGRESSIVE SAYS SIROTKIN
MCLAREN TO BE COMPETITIVE IN 2018 SAYS ISOLA
ALONSO MADE HONDA LOOK BAD SAYS MARKO
F1'S WHITING GIVES THUMBS UP TO ASSEN TRACK
ALONSO WANTS INDY 500-STYLE ORANGE MCLAREN
HALO CAUSED TEAMS A LOT OF WORK SAYS SZAFNAUER