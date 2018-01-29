Action Express-Cadillac wins Daytona 24 Hours

Christian Fittipaldi, Felipe Albueuerque and Joao Barbosa, Action Express Racing Cadillac © Terry Griffin

Felipe Albueuerque, Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa won the 56th running of the Daytona 24 hours completing a record 808 laps in their Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

While many of the top runners dropped out, including the Spirit of Daytona Racing entry, Wayne Taylor-Cadillacs, the Extreme Speed Motorsport Nissans and the Joest-run Mazdas.

Felipe Nasr, Mike Conway, Eric Curran and Stuart Middleton in the Whelen Engineering-Cadillac finished second, 1m10s behind, while Colin Braun, Jon Bennett, Romain Dumas and Loic Duval finished third in their CORE Autosport Oreca.

Fernando Alonso's United Autosports entry dropped out contention with brake issues during the night and finished in 38th place - 91 laps down.

In the GTLM category Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon and Richard Westbrook won in the Chip Ganassi Ford GT by 11 seconds over their team mates Joey Hand, Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais, while Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia and Mike Rockenfeller finished 2 laps behind in their Chevrolet Corvette.

In the GT Daytona class, Mirko Bortolotti, Franck Perera, Rolf Ineichen and Rik Breukers won in their Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 won finishing in 21st overall, completing 752 laps.