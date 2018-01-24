Ferrari to join Mercedes with 1000hp?

Ferrari looks set to join Mercedes in knocking on the door of 1000 horse power from its 2018-spec 'power unit'.

Earlier this month, we reported that Mercedes is now just 50hp shy of the landmark four-digit power value.

"If the world champions maintain their approximate development speed, 1000hp will be reached", a correspondent for Germany's Auto Motor und Sport claimed.

However, GPS measurements showed late last year that Ferrari only trailed Mercedes by 15hp with its own 2017 power unit.

And now Leo Turrini, a journalist known for being close to Ferrari, says the Maranello team is also knocking on the door of 1000hp for 2018.

"A huge effort has been made to put the power unit on a diet," he wrote in his Quotidiano blog.

"One of Mercedes' advantages was the lower weight of the overall package, but Ferrari has been successful in its mission.

"On the test bench, 1000hp has already been seen at maximum peak power," Turrini claimed, "even if Mercedes has already been there."

Turrini thinks Ferrari will have a good chance of taking on Mercedes on equal terms in 2018.

"On the aerodynamic side, tunnel data shows an important step, although it will only be possible to understand more at the first Barcelona tests," he said.

"But it's good to dream."

(GMM)