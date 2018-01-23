JANUARY 23, 2018
Wolff predicts headline after Vettel meeting
Toto Wolff has played down a friendly meeting on the Austrian ski slopes with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
Before German Vettel last year re-signed with Ferrari through 2020, he was linked with a shock move to Mercedes.
Now, Vettel has been spotted and photographed meeting with Mercedes team boss Wolff and Daimler CFO Bodo Uebber in Kitzbuhel, scene of a famous annual skiing world cup.
Wolff told Kolner Express newspaper: "Now everyone will write 'Vettel to Mercedes'!
"But we are neighbours in Switzerland and friends and we just speak normally," he added.
Also spotted together at Kitzbuhel's well-known Hahnenkamm race were Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and former driver Gerhard Berger.
(GMM)
