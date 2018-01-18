Former driver defends Kvyat's new role

Russia's first F1 test driver has backed Daniil Kvyat as he is snapped up by Ferrari for 2018.

Some are declaring that Red Bull refugee Kvyat's move to a development role at Ferrari is effectively the death knell for his career.

But Sergey Zlobin, who more than a decade ago became the first Russian test driver with his Minardi role, said the idea of dead-end test jobs is an "incomprehensible stereotype".

"In fact, Kvyat has received a good and highly paid job," Zlobin told Sportbox.

"Yes, he will be seen less on TV, but he becomes a member of this elite team and if one of the Ferrari drivers has problems, he will get the chance to race.

"I would say half the paddock dreams of such a job," he added.

(GMM)