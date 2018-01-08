Grosjean tips very strong McLaren in 2018

Romain Grosjean has tipped McLaren to have a strong year in formula one after dumping Honda power.

The Ferrari-powered Haas driver said the works team of McLaren's new engine supplier - Renault - has "developed the project well and is already in front of us".

And so the Frenchman expects McLaren to be strong with Renault power in 2018.

"McLaren will be very strong," Grosjean is quoted by Italy's Autosprint.

"They have huge resources and probably the biggest structure in formula one," he said.

"The Renault is a respectable engine -- they've had reliability problems but in terms of power they are there now," Grosjean added.

"The bigger question is about Williams, Force India, us and Toro Rosso with their new power unit. I think McLaren will be there with Red Bull, then there will be Renault," he said.

(GMM)