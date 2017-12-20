Assen tackles Zandvoort for Dutch GP

The Assen circuit has emerged as a viable alternative host for a future return of the Dutch grand prix.

With Max Verstappen's popularity, speculation is rising that the Netherlands will soon return to the F1 calendar.

Zandvoort was named as a potential host, but now TT Circuit Assen chief Arjan Bos says the FIA has issued a "positive report" about the suitability of Assen.

"We are almost 100 per cent ready for formula one," he is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper.

"Of course, I wish Zandvoort every success, and I think it's admirable how (Zandvoort owner) Bernhard van Oranje is sticking his neck out. But Assen is well beyond Zandvoort," Bos added.

(GMM)