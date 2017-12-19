Magnussen to join Alonso, Stroll at Daytona

A third current F1 driver looks set to contest the iconic Daytona 24 hour sports car race next month.

It was already known that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will appear at the famous race in the US in January.

Ekstra Bladet newspaper is now reporting that Haas driver Kevin Magnussen could also be there, as he is "close" to a deal for a seat in the prototype class.

The report said Magnussen's deal is being helped by Dallara, a joint partner of both the Haas team and the Daytona outfit Action Express Racing.

Magnussen's father Jan is set to contest Daytona in the sports car class in a Corvette.

Haas would not comment on Ekstra Bladet's report.

(GMM)