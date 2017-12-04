No ferrari switch for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has ruled out a move to Ferrari.

The quadruple world champion's Mercedes contract runs out at the end of next year.

"I cannot imagine moving to Ferrari and I do not think that will change," he told Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.

Indeed, it is believed Hamilton is in talks with Mercedes about a new contract, even though he often talks about retirement.

"I have been connected to Mercedes for 13 years, which is longer than many other employees and longer than any other driver in F1," he said.

"I am proud that I work for them and I hope I can finish my career here," he added.

Hamilton said he expects a close fight with Ferrari and Red Bull next year.

"The greater the pressure on me, the more critical the situation, the better it is for me," he insisted.

"Mercedes is in great shape right now and I don't see anything that could change that."

(GMM)