DECEMBER 1, 2017
No triple header races after 2018 says Brawn
Ross Brawn says F1 wants to avoid organising 'triple header' races in future.
Mid next year, during its first-ever 21 race calendar, the schedule will for the first time feature three races on consecutive weekends -- France, Austria and Britain.
F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn admitted it will be hard for F1's travelling personnel, telling the German broadcaster Sky: "The (football) world cup presented us with a very unusual problem.
"The final is in the afternoon and it would have been very unfair to have run a race on that weekend," he added.
"We could only solve that by having three races in a row but it's not something we want to repeat in the future. It was an emergency measure," Brawn said.
(GMM)
