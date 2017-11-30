NOVEMBER 30, 2017
Year off could be good for Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat can still return to formula one even if he has to sit out 2018.
That is the view of the Russian's former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
After being dropped by the energy drink company, 23-year-old Kvyat is believed to be only an outside chance of securing the Williams seat for 2018.
Ricciardo told Tass news agency in Baku: "I think if Daniil misses a season, it could even do him good.
"He is naturally very talented, which I recognised well when we were teammates. He was often very fast," the Australian said.
"He's also still very young and I think still has a chance to prove himself in formula one. He just needs a reboot.
"In this regard, I am confident that leaving Red Bull will even do him good," Ricciardo added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
BRAWN WANTS THREE MORE CARMAKERS IN F1
FERRARI NOT READY FOR FORMULA E SAYS AGAG
SANTANDER TO LEAVE FERRARI AND F1
TODT TO STAY AS FIA PRESIDENT UNTIL 2021
WILLIAMS NOT DISCUSSING KUBICA'S PACE
YEAR OFF COULD BE GOOD FOR KVYAT
DRIVERS HAPPY WITH NEW PIRELLI HYPER SOFT
RED BULL TECHNOLOGY TO HELP HONDA SAYS MARKO