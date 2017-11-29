Alfa Romeo makes return to F1

Alfa Romeo will return to Formula One with a multi-year agreement to be the title sponsor of the Sauber F1 team beginning in 2018.

Alfa Romeo, which is a brand which is part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group, will rebadge the Ferrari engines used by Sauber.

Alfa Romeo dominated the first two years of the F1 World Championship, when Nino Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio won the titles in in1950 and 1951, but has not been seen since they withdrew in 1985. Alfa Romeo was sold to the Fiat Group in 1986.

Sergio Marchionne, CEO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said, "This agreement with the Sauber F1 Team is a significant step in the reshaping of the Alfa Romeo brand, which will return to Formula 1 after an absence of more than 30 years. A storied marque that has helped make the history of this sport, Alfa Romeo will join other major automakers that participate in Formula 1. The brand itself will also benefit from the sharing of technology and strategic know-how with a partner of the Sauber F1 Team's undisputed experience. The Alfa Romeo engineers and technicians, who have already demonstrated their capabilities with the newly-launched models, Giulia and Stelvio, will have the opportunity to make that experience available to the Sauber F1 Team. At the same time, Alfa Romeo fans will once again have the opportunity to support an automaker that is determined to begin writing an exciting new chapter in its unique, legendary sporting history."

Pascal Picci, Chairman, Sauber Holding AG said, "We are very pleased to welcome Alfa Romeo to the Sauber F1 Team. Alfa Romeo has a long history of success in Grand Prix racing, and we are very proud that this internationally renowned company has chosen to work with us for its return to the pinnacle of motorsport. Working closely with a car manufacturer is a great opportunity for the Sauber Group to further develop its technology and engineering projects. We are confident that together we can bring the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team great success, and look forward to a long and successful partnership."