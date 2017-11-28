NOVEMBER 28, 2017
Italy worried about flagging Ferrari form
The Italian press is heading into the winter break concerned about Ferrari's late-season performance.
Mercedes finished its 2017 campaign with both the drivers' and constructors' titles and a one-two in Abu Dhabi.
"It was a sad and pale finale for Ferrari," said La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Questions hang in the air. Is Vettel-Raikkonen able to beat Hamilton-Bottas?
"What caused the psychological collapse of Vettel and the wavering achievements of Raikkonen? Does Ferrari need a mental coach or the complaints of Arrivabene and Marchionne?
"From the outside one has the impression that at Ferrari there is a constant, exaggerated and pointless tension," the sports daily concluded.
Corriere dello Sport said that as the fireworks exploded in Abu Dhabi, "the alarm bells sounded in Maranello".
Well-known Italian F1 insider Leo Turrini wrote: "Napoleon claimed he could change the world in 100 days but he failed.
"Now Arrivabene and Binotto have just over 11 days to prepare for 2018."
(GMM)
