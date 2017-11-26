NOVEMBER 26, 2017
No contract decisions in coming months says Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull are in stalemate over a potential contract beyond 2018 for the Australian driver.
Max Verstappen's deal through 2020 caught Ricciardo by surprise, and he is now hinting that he is open to talks with Mercedes and Ferrari about 2019.
"I very much doubt I will decide anything in the coming months," he said at the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi.
"First I want to know more about who will have the best car in 2019. I'm not going to pretend that I'm smarter than everyone and have every option at my disposal, but I just think there's enough time," Ricciardo added.
He said that as well as Red Bull, he is eyeing "two other teams" for 2019.
"The most important thing next year is to stay at a high level so that the interest in me also remains high," said Ricciardo.
"Wherever I sign, it's unlikely it will be a one-year contract," he said. "Perhaps it is that team that will have me at the peak of my career, so that's why I want to make the most of it and not rush."
Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko was also asked about Ricciardo's situation in Abu Dhabi, saying negotiations will take place at some point in the future.
"It was important for us to extend the contract with Max," he told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, "and now we will negotiate with Daniel. He is our preferred candidate but we have alternatives."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
NO CONTRACT DECISIONS IN COMING MONTHS SAYS RICCIARDO
GERMAN FANS COULD LOSE F1 TV COVERAGE
VERSTAPPEN OFF THE PACE AS 2017 ENDS
ALONSO, MCLAREN DISAGREE OVER FULL WEC CAMPAIGN
KUBICA MUST PASS MEDICAL CHECKS FOR F1 LICENSE SAYS TODT
VANDOORNE FELT SELF-DOUBT DURING TOUGH 2017
FIA FIRM ON THREE ENGINES RULE CHANGE FOR 2018
MCLAREN STANDS FIRM ON SHARK FIN VETO