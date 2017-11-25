NOVEMBER 25, 2017
Sainz hopes Kvyat returns to F1
Carlos Sainz says he hopes Toro Rosso refugee Daniil Kvyat finds a new home in F1.
Having scaled to the height of Red Bull's driver programme, Russian Kvyat has been ousted by the energy drink company altogether.
"I saw Daniil once after Austin but I haven't heard from him since and I don't know what his plans are," Renault driver Sainz, who started 2017 alongside Kvyat at Toro Rosso, told the Russian broadcaster Match TV.
Kvyat, 23, has been linked with the Williams seat for 2018, but it is expected that Robert Kubica will take that place.
"I wish him (Kvyat) all the best as he deserves to be in formula one," Sainz said.
"He always pushed me so I hope he gets a new chance."
(GMM)
