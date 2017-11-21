NOVEMBER 21, 2017
Doornbos happy to see Kubica back in F1?
Robert Kubica's return to F1 next year is now set in stone.
That is the claim of the broadcaster RTL GP, echoing other sources including France's Canal Plus that claim the Pole has now inked a Williams contract for 2018.
RTL GP says the 32-year-old's contract is for 2018 and 2019.
Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos, who is a pundit for F1 broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal, told the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad: "I am happy to see Kubica back in F1."
(GMM)
