NOVEMBER 11, 2017
Rosberg doubts Vettel can win 2018 title
Nico Rosberg does not think Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari are ready to topple Mercedes in F1.
The two top teams battled for the title this year, but ultimately Lewis Hamilton won the championship with two races to spare.
And outgoing world champion Rosberg told the German source T-Online: "I do not think Vettel will have a better chance next year.
"This year, the opportunity for him to win the championship was huge, but Mercedes as a whole team is just so strong.
"So I think the gap between them and Ferrari could even get bigger in the coming season," former Mercedes driver Rosberg added.
"But let's see. Even Mercedes has made mistakes, and Sebastian has to hope for more of that and to be there at the right moment," the retired German said.
(GMM)
