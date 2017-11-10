NOVEMBER 10, 2017
Wehrlein admits Williams only option for 2018
Pascal Wehrlein has admitted Williams is his last hope of staying on the F1 grid for 2018.
The German does not deny reports that the Swiss team Sauber has decided to oust him after the Abu Dhabi finale.
"I think my sporting performance now has no effect," Wehrlein, 23, said.
"The races here and in Abu Dhabi will not be decisive. We will not score points and everyone knows that," he added.
"I would say that Williams is my only option for 2018," France's Auto Hebdo quotes him as saying in Brazil.
"I was told pretty early on that there would probably be no room at Sauber next year.
"And if I miss next season, then returning to formula one after that would be very difficult," Wehrlein added.
Wehrlein admitted that financial backing is a problem, amid Toto Wolff's recent claim that Mercedes cannot support a driver forever.
"If you do not have any sponsors, it's not possible to organise a cockpit today on your own. It doesn't work," he said.
"If my family could pay five to ten million it would be different, but they cannot."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY PHOTOS
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - FASTEST EVER
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
ALONSO NOT DENYING LE MANS TEST REPORTS
RED BULL CLEAR ABOUT ENGINE FUTURE
WEHRLEIN ADMITS WILLIAMS ONLY OPTION FOR 2018
CHAMPION HAMILTON CAUGHT COLD AFTER TITLE WIN
FAMILY FRIEND SAYS SCHUMACHER DOING WELL
FORCE INDIA DUO FREE TO RACE IN BRAZIL SAYS PEREZ
BOTTAS NOT RULING OUT HAMILTON TEAM ORDERS