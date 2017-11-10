Champion Hamilton caught cold after title win

After wrapping up his fourth title two weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton has emerged in Brazil with a cold.

Sounding gruff, the Mercedes driver revealed that to celebrate his achievement, he took a group of friends to Peru where they climbed the iconic Machu Picchu.

"We landed and it was miserable," he said.

"We came through the darkest cloud and I was like 'What am I doing here?'

"It was raining, it was cold, and I got a cold," said Hamilton.

"I feel good again now. Even if my voice is still not great, I'm healthy," he insisted.

(GMM)