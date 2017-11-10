NOVEMBER 10, 2017
Champion Hamilton caught cold after title win
After wrapping up his fourth title two weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton has emerged in Brazil with a cold.
Sounding gruff, the Mercedes driver revealed that to celebrate his achievement, he took a group of friends to Peru where they climbed the iconic Machu Picchu.
"We landed and it was miserable," he said.
"We came through the darkest cloud and I was like 'What am I doing here?'
"It was raining, it was cold, and I got a cold," said Hamilton.
"I feel good again now. Even if my voice is still not great, I'm healthy," he insisted.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: NOVEMBER 10, 2017PRACTICE 2 REPORT - A LOT OF FIGHT
FRIDAY PHOTOS
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - FASTEST EVER
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
ALONSO NOT DENYING LE MANS TEST REPORTS
RED BULL CLEAR ABOUT ENGINE FUTURE
WEHRLEIN ADMITS WILLIAMS ONLY OPTION FOR 2018
CHAMPION HAMILTON CAUGHT COLD AFTER TITLE WIN
FAMILY FRIEND SAYS SCHUMACHER DOING WELL
FORCE INDIA DUO FREE TO RACE IN BRAZIL SAYS PEREZ
BOTTAS NOT RULING OUT HAMILTON TEAM ORDERS