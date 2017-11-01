Gravel traps not simple answer says Alonso

Fernando Alonso has sided with F1 race director Charlie Whiting over the issue of getting rid of the circuits' asphalt run-off zones.

Drivers abusing 'track limits' has been a hot topic in recent days, but Max Verstappen - at the centre of a major controversy after the US grand prix - thinks he has a simple solution.

"Let's put grass or gravel so that you cannot cut over the kerbs," he said.

"For example in Suzuka I don't think we have these issues, do we? I think the solution is very simple," the 20-year-old Red Bull driver added.

Plenty of drivers agree with Verstappen, but top FIA official Whiting told them in the Mexico GP briefing that there are problems with simply adding more gravel or grass.

"I think races like the Porsche Cup or Formula 2 would put rubbish all over the track," veteran F1 driver Alonso agreed.

"It would be incredibly difficult for us to have a clean track for when we run.

"I think we also have to consider that formula one is not the only series that runs on these permanent tracks -- there is also MotoGP, and they need completely different safety features.

"I think it's incredibly difficult to reconcile everything," Alonso added.

(GMM)