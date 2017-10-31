Renault reliability unacceptable says Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg says Renault's lack of reliability has become "unacceptable".

Indeed, it was nothing short of a horror weekend for the French marque in Mexico, with Viry-made power units failing not only at the works team but also customers Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

Even the winner, Max Verstappen, was nervous as he cruised to victory.

"I could see problems with many drivers and it made us nervous," said the Dutchman.

"I saw that Daniel was also out and Toro Rosso and I thought 'Oh my god, do not let that happen to me'."

Daniel Ricciardo agreed: "For some of us, it was a gruesome weekend."

For his part, works Renault driver Hulkenberg had to leap out of his failed yellow car with both feet so as to prevent an electric shock.

"Something like this (Mexico) must not happen to a manufacturer," he told Bild newspaper, referring to Renault's Mexico outing.

"It is not acceptable. We are not good enough."

For the German, it's his sixth DNF this year.

"Everyone is angry, frustrated, disappointed," Hulkenberg told Auto Motor und Sport. "We somehow have to get it under control for next year.

"The damage has been done this year but reliability is our first homework task for 2018," he insisted. "Otherwise, even having the fastest car would not help us."

