OCTOBER 26, 2017
Renault boosts F1 budget with Formula E exit
The French carmaker Renault has freed up more resources for its works F1 team.
The manufacturer announced that it is pulling out of the all-electric series Formula E to "focus resources on its aggressive goals for formula one".
The title-winning Formula E team will undergo a "smooth transition" to become Nissan, the Japanese carmaker which is over 40 per cent owned by Renault.
"After season 4 we will focus resources on our aggressive goals for formula one," confirmed Renault marketing chief Thierry Koskas.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: OCTOBER 26, 2017MCLAREN EYES RETURN TO PODIUM IN 2018
VERSTAPPEN STEWARD SALO RECEIVED DEATH THREATS
HULKENBERG GIVES THUMBS-UP TO THREE-CAR GRID ROWS PLAN
LIBERTY BUYS MANOR WIND TUNNEL MODEL
BRAZIL GP NEAR SAO PAULO SAFE UNTIL 2020 SAYS MAYOR
RENAULT BOOSTS F1 BUDGET WITH FORMULA E EXIT
KVYAT IN RUNNING FOR WILLIAMS SEAT SAYS ERMILIN