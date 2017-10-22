Arrivabene axe reports premature?

Reports Ferrari is set to dump its team boss Maurizio Arrivabene may be premature.

Earlier, international reports suggested the German F1 broadcaster Sky had declared that, given the collapse of Sebastian Vettel's title campaign in Asia, Arrivabene would be replaced by technical boss Mattia Binotto.

But Sky's Sascha Roos insisted: "That is not true.

"We just put it out there as a possibility. We didn't say it was going to happen."

Ferrari did not comment.

(GMM)