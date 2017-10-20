OCTOBER 20, 2017
Verstappen unmoved by Dutch street race reports
Max Verstappen says he is not getting excited about reports F1 could be heading to the streets of his native Holland.
Earlier this month, we reported that off the back of the Red Bull driver's huge popularity, Liberty Media was open to approving a street race in either Amsterdam or Rotterdam.
But Dutch F1 broadcaster Olav Mol had told Ziggo Sport Totaal: "It seems to be a long-short to me."
And when asked about it in Austin, Red Bull driver Verstappen said: "There is a lot of talk about it, but there are no concrete plans at all.
"So what are we even talking about?" he told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.
"If there is the money and the support and everything, then we'll see."
(GMM)
