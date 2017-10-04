F1 signs deal with ESPN for US television coverage

The Formula One group has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN to broadcast Formula One in the United States.

Starting in March 2018, ESPN and ABC will televise all 21 races of the World Championship. All races will air live on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, and will include all practice sessions, qualifying and races, will be shown live and in replay across ESPN platforms.

Burke Magnus, ESPN Executive Vice President said, "ESPN has had a long commitment to motorsports, and Formula 1 is a crown jewel in the sport. There are passionate Formula 1 fans everywhere and we look forward to bring the pageantry, spectacle and excitement to our viewers."

Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1 said, "This multi-year linear and digital partnership with ESPN represents a significant step forward in achieving Formula 1's aim of broadening the sport's appeal. The U.S. market is very important for us and we want to build on the success of the popular Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. ESPN offers a powerful platform to reach new audiences and I'm pleased we are able to announce the launch of our first OTT product, as we look to strengthen Formula 1's digital assets."