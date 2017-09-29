SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
Sainz to finish season with Toro Rosso
Carlos Sainz says he is staying in his Toro Rosso seat for the rest of 2018.
In the weeks before Malaysia, there were rumours the Spaniard would make his move to Renault before this season is concluded, to make way for Pierre Gasly's debut.
But Gasly is instead debuting in the ousted Daniil Kvyat's place this weekend, meaning Sainz looks set to stay until the Abu Dhabi finale.
Reportedly, the Sainz move was called off because Jolyon Palmer and his father Jonathan Palmer turned down Renault's EUR 3 million 2017 contract buyout offer.
In Singapore, Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost emotionally told Sainz on the radio that he wanted him to stay.
"I appreciate Franz's confidence in me," Sainz said at Sepang.
"For now there is no worry, because at the moment I know that I will finish the season in Toro Rosso. It looks like that's going to happen."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
SAINZ TO FINISH SEASON WITH TORO ROSSO
BOTTAS TO MAKE OWN TEAM ORDER DECISIONS SAYS HAMILTON
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
DRIVING STYLE DOESN'T MATCH MERCEDES CAR SAYS BOTTAS
ALONSO EYES NEW MCLAREN DEAL BEFORE AUSTIN
TOO EARLY TO PREDICT ASTON MARTIN-POWERED FUTURE SAYS RICCIARDO
CULTURE EXPLAINS F1'S SEPANG DEMISE SAYS RICCIARDO
VANDOORNE HAPPY AS HONDA SLOWS 2017 DEVELOPMENT
STROLL UNSURE OF 2018 WILLIAMS TEAMMATE
WEHRLEIN MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT F1 FUTURE
KVYAT WILL MAYBE RETURN IN 2017 SAYS GASLY
HAMILTON EYES MERCEDES CONTRACT TALKS
PALMER EYEING LONG TERM INDYCAR SWITCH FOR 2018
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE FINAL COUNTDOWN
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS