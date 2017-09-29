SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
Driving style doesn't match Mercedes car says Bottas
Valtteri Bottas has identified his driving style as the reason for his recent struggle.
In recent races, although the Finn has secured a new Mercedes contract for 2018, he has struggled to match the pace of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.
"In Singapore I didn't have Lewis' pace in either qualifying or the race," he admitted in Malaysia.
"Together with the engineers we have analysed a lot," Bottas added. "It looks as though my driving style does not fit so well with what the car needs.
"So I still need to work with the team and on myself, but I am sure I will manage to do it."
Bottas is therefore confident he can turn around his slump, improve in 2018 and set the foundation for a long-term stay at Mercedes.
"This year, I had to learn a lot in a short time," he said. "But next year will be a whole new feeling and a fresh start. I can show that I deserve a long-term contract at Mercedes."
(GMM)
