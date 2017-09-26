F1 losing toughest race on calendar says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton on Tuesday said F1's "toughest race" will be missing on next year's calendar.

He is referring to Malaysia, where after almost 20 years in formula one the government has decided that 2017 will be the last race at the Sepang circuit.

Sepang has become known as one of the hardest races physically for the drivers, thanks to its long fast corners and Malaysia's heat, humidity and often torrential rain.

"It is definitely sad to think this is our last race (here)," said the Briton at an event in Kuala Lumpur for Petronas, Mercedes' title sponsor.

"They are taking away one of the toughest, if not the toughest race of the season and it will be hard to replace," Hamilton added.

