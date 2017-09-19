Italy slams Ferrari after Singapore disaster

The Italian press has lashed out at Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel after a disastrous Singapore grand prix.

The Italian team and boss Maurizio Arrivabene blamed Max Verstappen for the first corner crash that wiped out both Ferraris on Sunday.

As a result, Vettel's points deficit to Lewis Hamilton blew out to 28 points.

The partisan Italian press knows where to look for blame.

"Ferrari did everything wrong," declared La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The red cars destroyed themselves in a way that even the best horror movie director could not imagine."

The front page of Corriere dello Sport declared: "No, Vettel! Not like that!

"The first 300 metres in Singapore was one of the most catastrophic events for Ferrari in the last decade."

Tuttosport added: "A catastrophic accident drowns Maranello's world title hopes. In a few seconds an entire season is destroyed."

And La Stampa said: "Hamilton can now walk to the world title."

(GMM)