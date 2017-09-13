SEPTEMBER 13, 2017

No new Singapore GP contract yet says Carey

Chase Carey says he wants Singapore to stay on the F1 calendar.

The spectacular night race in the Asian city-state has become one of the most popular stops on the annual F1 calendar.

But a deal beyond this weekend's event has not yet been agreed, with Singapore being allocated mere provisional status on the 2018 race schedule.

F1 chief executive Carey said on Wednesday: "We are actively engaged with our partners. Our goal is to reach a new deal.

"We have a great relationship with our partners, a deal has not been concluded but discussions are still ongoing," he told the local Straits Times newspaper on the sidelines of a sport conference in Singapore.

Carey continued: "Singapore anchors our Asian strategy, it is the signature race for Asia.

"This is the marquee race and our goal is to renew the contract. It is certainly a race we are proud of."

