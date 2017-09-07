SEPTEMBER 7, 2017
Verstappen yet to prove himself says Mass
Max Verstappen is yet to prove himself in formula one.
That is the controversial claim of Jochen Mass, a former F1 driver.
19-year-old Verstappen has been highly critical of Red Bull and Renault recently after a spate of car problems in 2017, hinting that he wants to break his contract.
But Mass, a veteran of 114 grands prix and a single win, told T-Online: "Verstappen is too convinced of himself.
"I think it's because the hype about him all came far too early. He was praised to heaven after his victory in Barcelona (2016), but he won with a lot of luck.
"Now miracles are expected of him," the 70-year-old German said.
"Sure, Max is a talented boy, but we will only see how good he really is in the future."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FORCE INDIA WANTS TO KEEP OCON AND PEREZ
GRID PENALTY SYSTEM INCOMPREHENSIBLE
VERSTAPPEN YET TO PROVE HIMSELF SAYS MASS
HULKENBERG TELLS PIRELLI TO IMPROVE RAIN TYRES
HAAS NOT KEEN ON PAY DRIVER MODEL
FRENCH GP LAYOUT FUN FOR DRIVERS SAYS ALESI
NO SERIOUS INTEREST IN 11TH, 12TH TEAMS SPOTS SAYS TODT