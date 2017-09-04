SEPTEMBER 4, 2017
Pregnant Williams to miss last races of 2017
Team boss Claire Williams will not attend any more races in 2017.
The 41-year-old, who is the daughter of team founder Sir Frank Williams, is due to give birth to her first child - a baby boy - in the coming days.
Claire said at Monza that she will be working from home from now on this season.
"It's a bit strange because I've been here for so many years and I'm going to miss the last races of the year," she said.
"I'm a little sad because this (the paddock) is my home, it's my office," Williams added.
(GMM)
