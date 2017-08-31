Hulkenberg not afraid of Alonso rumours

Nico Hulkenberg says he would not mind being teamed up with Fernando Alonso at Renault next year.

In the past days, Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has played down claims the French team will sign Alonso for 2018, as Renault is not yet ready for the title.

But also linked with Renault for 2018 is Robert Kubica, the once highly promising F1 driver who is looking to return from serious injuries next year.

Hulkenberg said: "I don't really care about the driver rumours about next season, because I don't see that it directly affects me.

"My future at Renault is long-term," the German wrote in his latest Sport1 column. "It is fun to work on the development of the team.

"Of course I have noticed that Alonso and Kubica are mentioned as possible new drivers for our team. For Robert, a comeback would definitely be good for him and the whole sport.

"And Fernando would of course be a real heavyweight for our team and I don't mind that at all. On the contrary, he would be a good measure for me and a great challenge.

"I do not think I would need to hide behind him," Hulkenberg insisted.

(GMM)