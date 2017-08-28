AUGUST 28, 2017
Red Bull drops young talent
Another Red Bull junior driver looks set to bite the dust.
The energy drink company is known not only for producing great F1 talents, but also ruthlessly dropping youngsters who do not live up to expectations.
"Talents like Verstappen or Vettel or Ricciardo don't come along every season," said Red Bull's Christian Horner.
The latest to bite the dust is a Finnish 17-year-old by the name of Niko Kari, who was warned by Red Bull at the end of last year that his F3 season was not acceptable.
He was placed in the Horner-linked Arden team in GP3 this year, but has again disappointed his bosses.
"We will work with him until the end of the season. His performance has not been what we were expecting," Red Bull driver manager Helmut Marko told the Finnish broadcaster C More at Spa.
(GMM)
