AUGUST 28, 2017
Wehrlein admits Sauber exit likely
Pascal Wehrlein has given the strongest sign yet that he will leave Sauber at the end of the year.
Recently, both the German, his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and Sauber chiefs have hinted that Wehrlein will be replaced next year by a junior Ferrari driver.
Wehrlein, 22, admitted at Spa: "I do not think I'll have a place at Sauber next year.
"It certainly looks as though Ferrari will use their young drivers," he told the German broadcaster Sky.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: AUGUST 28, 2017RACE ANALYSIS - STEEPLE CHASE: HOW HAMILTON WON
FORCE INDIA EYES RACE BANS FOR PEREZ, OCON
VERSTAPPEN QUESTIONS COMMITMENT TO RED BULL
WOLFF PLAYS DOWN SAFETY CAR CONSPIRACY
NO HAMILTON CONTRACT TALKS THIS SEASON
FEW WEEKS UNTIL FUTURE RESOLVED SAYS ALONSO
WOLFF PLAYS DOWN FERRARI ENGINE ARGUMENT
RED BULL DROPS YOUNG TALENT
PIRELLI INSISTS 2017 TYRES SAFE
STEWARD DEFENDS DECISION TO PENALISE RAIKKONEN
WEHRLEIN ADMITS SAUBER EXIT LIKELY