AUGUST 27, 2017
Another 2018 option for Wehrlein says Wolff
Pascal Wehrlein is not yet out of the running for a F1 seat in 2018.
That is the view of Toto Wolff, who oversees the career of the Mercedes-backed German driver.
Currently, Wehrlein is at Sauber, but the Swiss team looks set to take on a Ferrari junior like Antonio Giovinazzi or Charles Leclerc next year.
"In my opinion, a lot still depends on Pascal," said Wolff at Spa. "He can still do some good results at Sauber.
"Perhaps the door to this team will be closed to him next year because of their close relationship with Ferrari," he admitted, "but at the same time there is at least one more possible option."
That 'possible option' could be Force India, who already run a Mercedes-backed driver in the form of Esteban Ocon.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
LAUDA PLAYS DOWN VETTEL TALKS CONFUSION
KUBICA SET FOR FRIDAY PRACTICE IN MALAYSIA
BOTTAS TO GET 2018 CONTRACT BEFORE MONZA
MERCEDES TO DECIDE TEAM ORDERS RACE BY RACE
RENAULT DEAL FOR MCLAREN IMPOSSIBLE SAYS PROST
ANOTHER 2018 OPTION FOR WEHRLEIN SAYS WOLFF
RICCIARDO RULES OUT FERRARI MOVE
ALONSO, WILLIAMS NOT DENYING 2018 RUMOURS