AUGUST 27, 2017
Ricciardo rules out Ferrari move
Daniel Ricciardo has counted himself out of the running for a Ferrari seat in the foreseeable future.
The Australian is regularly linked with a switch to red, but he now sees Sebastian Vettel's new three-year deal as a clear sign that Ferrari is planning without him.
"When Kimi's contract was confirmed, I knew that Sebastian would stay as well," Ricciardo, who was Vettel's teammate at Red Bull in 2014, said at Spa.
"And as long as Seb is at Ferrari, I don't see a chance for me. I'm always asked by fans and the media about Ferrari, but Ferrari never asks me!" he smiled.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
LAUDA PLAYS DOWN VETTEL TALKS CONFUSION
KUBICA SET FOR FRIDAY PRACTICE IN MALAYSIA
BOTTAS TO GET 2018 CONTRACT BEFORE MONZA
MERCEDES TO DECIDE TEAM ORDERS RACE BY RACE
RENAULT DEAL FOR MCLAREN IMPOSSIBLE SAYS PROST
ANOTHER 2018 OPTION FOR WEHRLEIN SAYS WOLFF
RICCIARDO RULES OUT FERRARI MOVE
ALONSO, WILLIAMS NOT DENYING 2018 RUMOURS