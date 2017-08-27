AUGUST 27, 2017
Alonso, Williams not denying 2018 rumours
Fernando Alonso and Williams are not denying rumours that they might team up for 2018.
At Spa, Spaniard Alonso seems out of patience for Honda, who have struggled since day one of the works McLaren project.
"The current situation didn't arise in a single day -- it's been three years," he said.
And so the latest rumour is that he could decide within the month of September to make the switch to either Renault or Williams.
As for the new Williams rumour specifically, Alonso said: "I have received some offers -- in June, July and in August. 60 per cent of them I have already rejected.
"The other 40pc are still open," he added.
And a similar non-denial is also coming out of the Williams camp.
"We have not yet announced who will be driving for us next year," said technical boss and co-owner Paddy Lowe.
"It's something we're working on so I can't confirm or exclude anything."
And deputy boss Claire Williams told Brazil's Globo: "It would be great for any team to have Fernando.
"But as I've said, we are focusing on this year. Maybe the drivers will be something to worry about towards the end of the year.
"He (Alonso) would be a good driver for Williams -- he'd probably look good in Williams overalls too, right? We'll see," she added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
LAUDA PLAYS DOWN VETTEL TALKS CONFUSION
KUBICA SET FOR FRIDAY PRACTICE IN MALAYSIA
BOTTAS TO GET 2018 CONTRACT BEFORE MONZA
MERCEDES TO DECIDE TEAM ORDERS RACE BY RACE
RENAULT DEAL FOR MCLAREN IMPOSSIBLE SAYS PROST
ANOTHER 2018 OPTION FOR WEHRLEIN SAYS WOLFF
RICCIARDO RULES OUT FERRARI MOVE
ALONSO, WILLIAMS NOT DENYING 2018 RUMOURS