Vetttel extends Ferrari contract through 2020

Sebastian Vettel, Belgian GP 2017 © RV Press

Ferrari announced today that they have renewed their driver contract with Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 season.

The announcement ends speculation that Vettel could move to the Mercedes team, and Niki Lauda revealed that discussions had taken place with Vettel, but they did not get very far.