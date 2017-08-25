AUGUST 25, 2017
Ralf Schumacher's son set for Formula 4 debut
Another Schumacher is well on the road to formula one.
Already, great hype and attention is surrounding the rise of F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 18-year-old son Mick, who is currently in European F3.
But it now emerges that Michael's brother Ralf also has a son on the path to F1, with David Schumacher set to move from karts to German Formula 4.
David, 16, will drive for his father's own team US Racing in 2018.
"I was happy with my first test," Mick Schumacher's cousin said, according to Germany's Auto Bild.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: AUGUST 25, 2017PRACTICE 2 REPORT - TOPPING THEM ALL
FRIDAY PHOTOS
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
VETTEL SAYS NO CONTRACT NEWS AT MONZA
HAMILTON TIPS MERCEDES TO RE-SIGN BOTTAS
STILL NO NEW CONTRACT FOR SERGIO PEREZ
ALONSO SAYS SEPTEMBER IS DECISION MONTH
SAINZ WELCOMES JAMES KEY RE-SIGNING
WEHRLEIN ADMITS FERRARI JUNIOR COULD OUST HIM
VASSEUR DENIES SAUBER TO BE FERRARI B TEAM
PALMER PUSHING TO KEEP RENAULT SEAT
FIA TO MANDATE HALO BEYOND F1 SAYS MEKIES
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - MEN AT WORK
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
RALF SCHUMACHER'S SON SET FOR FORMULA 4 DEBUT
MAGNUSSEN NOT SORRY AFTER 'SUCK MY B*LLS' REBUKE