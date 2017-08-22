AUGUST 22, 2017
Verstappen was stronger than I was' says Scheckter
1979 world champion Jody Scheckter says he sees similarities between himself and F1 sensation Max Verstappen.
"Yes, he reminds me of myself in the beginning, although he is perhaps stronger than I was," the South African, who now runs an organic farm, told Italy's La Repubblica.
"I'd also like to say I was like Hamilton, but I had accidents that he never had," the former Ferrari driver added.
"Vettel is very strong now and also earlier when the cars were different, but three years ago Ricciardo beat him.
"As for Alonso, he is good on the track but he behaves incorrectly, such as his year (2007) at McLaren," Scheckter concluded.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FORMULA E IS THE FUTURE SAYS ROSBERG
VERSTAPPEN SAYS 2018 KEY TO RED BULL FUTURE
TORO ROSSO-HONDA TALKS FALL THROUGH?
FORCE INDIA WANTS IMMINENT PEREZ DEAL
RAIKKONEN TIPS STRONG FUTURE FOR LECLERC
MERCEDES APPROACH GIVES VETTEL ADVANTAGE SAYS WOLFF
VERSTAPPEN WAS STRONGER THAN I WAS' SAYS SCHECKTER
HEMBERY WANTS REGIONALISED F1 CALENDAR
BOUTSEN TELLS VANDOORNE TO HAVE PATIENCE