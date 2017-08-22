AUGUST 22, 2017
Hembery wants regionalised F1 calendar
Former Pirelli F1 boss Paul Hembery thinks the sport's calendar should be "regionalised".
While the Briton is now the Italian tyre maker's boss of Latin America, he backed new F1 owner Liberty Media's push to continue to globalise the sport.
"If we increase the number of races, we should regionalise them," he told Auto Motor und Sport.
"So one block in Europe, one in America, another in Asia. It would reduce the travel stress, and bring formula one closer to the region because they will have a 'season within the season' for a few months in their region.
"Our research has shown that many people struggle to follow F1 throughout the year when one start is in the afternoon and the next is at midnight. A question I often hear from fans is 'Is there a race on this weekend?'
"For instance, we could have eight races on consecutive weekends, and then another month's break to breathe," he proposed.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FORMULA E IS THE FUTURE SAYS ROSBERG
VERSTAPPEN SAYS 2018 KEY TO RED BULL FUTURE
TORO ROSSO-HONDA TALKS FALL THROUGH?
FORCE INDIA WANTS IMMINENT PEREZ DEAL
RAIKKONEN TIPS STRONG FUTURE FOR LECLERC
MERCEDES APPROACH GIVES VETTEL ADVANTAGE SAYS WOLFF
VERSTAPPEN WAS STRONGER THAN I WAS' SAYS SCHECKTER
HEMBERY WANTS REGIONALISED F1 CALENDAR
BOUTSEN TELLS VANDOORNE TO HAVE PATIENCE